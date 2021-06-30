Canaries and Monarchs Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday

KANSAS CITY -Â The June 30th doubleheader between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to rainy weather and wet field conditions.

The Canaries and Monarchs will meet in a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1st. First pitch in the doubleheader is slated for 5:00 pm CT. The third game of the series will be made up in Sioux Falls. Time and date are currently TBA.

RHP Carlos Pimentel (3-1, 4.73 ERA) and LHP Ty Culbreth (6-0, 3.92 ERA) are slated to start the contests for the Canaries. RHP Jameson McGrane (0-1, 2.35 ERA) is expected to start Game 1 for the Monarchs. The starter for Game 2 is TBA.Â

The Canaries return home for a week-long homestand starting July 6 vs. Kansas City.Â For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

