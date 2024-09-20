Battenfield Dynamic, But Isotopes Drop Preantipenultimate Contest

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - Right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield finished his season with a flourish, delivering six scoreless innings, but the Aces plated four runs in the seventh inning and defeated Albuquerque 5-3 on Thursday evening.

Elehuris Montero (two-run) and Trevor Boone (solo) each homered to account for the Isotopes runs.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque lost their 90th game of the season, the first Pacific Coast League team since Colorado Springs (2014) to suffer the fate. The Sky Sox finished 53-91 that year. Additionally, the Isotopes became the second Minor League club to drop 90 contests in 2024, as Chattanooga (Reds Double-A affiliate) finished 45-90.

- Battenfield is the second Isotopes pitcher to complete at least six scoreless innings in 2024. Tanner Gordon worked 8.0 frames without allowing a run at Tacoma on Sept. 4. It was the 14th quality start of the season for Albuquerque, and third for Battenfield (also: June 6 at Sacramento, Sept. 1 vs. Reno). Battenfield tossed 13.0 innings across two starts against the Aces this year, allowing two runs.

- Tonight was the second-longest scoreless game between the Isotopes and Aces in Nevada. On May 1, 2016, neither team scored until the bottom of the 12th inning when Peter O'Brien launched a game-ending home run for Reno. Top prospects Jeff Hoffman (7.0 IP) and Braden Shipley (6.0 IP) dueled against one another in that ballgame.

- Albuquerque has lost 14 of their last 15 games at Greater Nevada Field, dating back to June 17, 2021. Their 10-game losing streak in Reno is tied for their second-longest at an opposing ballpark (Dell Diamond, Round Rock: April 28, 2023-Aug. 13, 2024). The worst came when they dropped 11 straight to the Oklahoma City RedHawks at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (July 2, 2013-Aug. 27, 2014).

- Cristopher Navarro was 2-for-4, his second consecutive multi-hit contest. It is the first time he has accomplished the feat since May 17-18, his final two games with the ACL Rockies.

- Montero connected on his 52nd home run as an Isotope, three away from tying Jerry Sands (2011-12) for fifth-most in club history. He also tripled, marking his seventh contest with multiple extra-base hits for Albuquerque this season.

- Boone went deep for the 10th time with the Isotopes in 2024, and it was his 14th overall blast of the campaign (Spokane, Hartford, Albuquerque), setting a new career high. Boone hit 13 home runs between Fresno and Spokane in 2022.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-4, his 23rd multi-hit game of the season, and third in his last six contests.

- Daniel Cope struck out four times, tied for a season-worst by an Isotope batter (nine previous instances: last Jameson Hannah, Sept. 11 vs. Las Vegas). It was the first time Cope suffered the fate in his professional career.

- Yanquiel Fernández recorded an outfield assist, the 27th of the season for Albuquerque, and seventh in the last 14 contests.

- The Isotopes have been held to four runs or fewer in 21 of their last 33 games, dating back to Aug. 13 at Round Rock.

- Navarro committed Albuquerque's 142nd error of the season, most among all 30 Triple-A teams. The next closest club (Norfolk) has 130 miscues.

- Reno's four-run seventh marked the 69th time Albuquerque has surrendered four or more tallies in a campaign this year. On Deck: Left-handed pitchers Carson Palmquist and Konnor Piklington will start for the Isotopes and Aces tomorrow evening, respectively. First pitch is slated for 7:35 MT (6:35 PT).

