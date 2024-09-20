Extra Innings again Favor Chihuahuas

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs in the ninth inning Thursday night before coming back to beat the Las Vegas Aviators 5-4 in 10 innings. It was the Chihuahuas' third straight extra-inning game and the third game in a row that El Paso won after trailing by three runs in the seventh inning or later. This is the first time since June 12-14, 2015 vs. Sacramento that the Chihuahuas have played three consecutive extra-inning games.

Chihuahuas right fielder Cal Mitchell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Mitchell now has 20 home runs for the first time in his career and he's one shy of Eguy Rosario and Tirso Ornelas for the team lead. It was Mitchell's second multi-homer game this year and El Paso's first since Kevin Plawecki on September 13 vs. Salt Lake. El Paso's tying run came on a wild pitch by Las Vegas reliever Jack Cushing with two outs in the ninth inning. The go-ahead run came on Brett Sullivan's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning.

Thursday's victory moved El Paso's season-high winning streak to eight games, which is the longest active winning streak among the 30 Triple-A teams. The Chihuahuas are now 7-5 in extra-inning games this season, with 10 of those extra-inning games coming since the All-Star break.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (31-41), Las Vegas (36-35)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (1-6, 8.84) vs. Las Vegas RHP Robert Dugger (5-1, 4.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

