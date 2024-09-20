Reno Sits Down Albuquerque 5-3 in Late Comeback

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada - The Reno Aces (42-29, 77-69) rallied for a four-run seventh inning in a 5-3 comeback victory against the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-41, 57-90) on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Jordan Lawlar collected a three-hit night while driving in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. The Diamondbacks #1 prospect has mashed in 10 games with the Aces, going 16-for-40 (.400) with two home runs and 12 RBI.

Jorge Barrosa stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double. The switch-hitting outfielder has swung it well recently, slashing .333/.438/.519 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI across his last seven matchups.

Humberto Castellanos took a no-decision on Thursday despite a solid performance on the mound. The right-hander limited the Isotopes to two runs across 5 2/3 innings of work with two walks and eight punchouts. In nine outings in the second half, Castellanos has posted a 2.55 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 12 walks in 49 1/3 frames.

Bryson Brigman started the Ace's late-inning rally, roping an RBI single into center to score Andrew Knizner. Brigman has been an important part of the Ace's success this season, leading the Pacific Coast League in batting average (.333).

Sergio Alcantara tallied an important insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single into left center. The 28-year-old has been great in September, hitting .333/.458/.500 with five extra-base hits, 12 RBI, and 11 BB in 48 at-bats.

The Aces will look for their fourth win in a row in Friday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-4, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 1 2B

Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

