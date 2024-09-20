OKC Triples up Salt Lake Thursday, 9-3

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club offense stayed hot and the pitching staff turned in a solid all-around performance during a 9-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. Oklahoma City (37-35/77-70) broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with three runs. Alex Freeland led off with a homer, and Austin Gauthier and Ryan Ward each added RBI singles. After Salt Lake (34-38/66-80) scored once in the bottom of the inning, OKC responded with four runs in the fourth inning. Freeland knocked a RBI single, Gauthier provided a two-run single, and Drew Avans collected a RBI knock as well. Leading, 7-2, in the eighth inning, James Outman picked up a RBI double before Freeland tallied his third hit and RBI of the night with a single. Five Oklahoma City relievers combined to pitch the final 5.1 innings, allowing one run and three hits with seven strikeouts.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City improved to 38-34 on the road this season and has clinched a winning road record for a fourth straight year. The team is 12-4 in its last 16 road games.

-Oklahoma City finished with nine runs and 13 hits Thursday. Over the past two games, the offense has scored 29 runs while amassing 36 hits and going 17-for-29 (.586) with runners in scoring position.

-Alex Freeland went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, collecting his first three-hit game and second three-RBI game with Oklahoma City. He has homered in consecutive games and during his current five-game hitting streak is 9-for-20 (.450) with two home runs, a double and seven RBI.

-Drew Avans picked up three more hits, reaching base four times by going 3-for-4 with a walk and a RBI. He now has eight hits and six RBI in his last two games. Avans has recorded seven straight multi-hit games, going 18-for-35 (.514) with nine RBI. He also has hit safely in eight straight games, going 19-for-38 (.500).

-James Outman went 1-for-3 with a RBI double, walk and two runs. He is 9-for-17 with six extra-base hits and nine RBI over his last four games and 14-for-38 (.368) over his last nine games.

-Austin Gauthier tied his season high with three RBI as part of a 2-for-4 night. Over his last five games, Gauthier is 7-for-19 (.368) with eight runs scored.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win a third straight game over Salt Lake starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Friday at Smith's Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.