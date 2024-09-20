Tacoma Beats Round Rock 11-7 on Thursday Night

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, Wash. - The Round Rock Express (33-38 | 70-75) could not overcome a 10-2 deficit and the Tacoma Rainiers (37-35 | 80-67) earned an 11-7 win at Cheney Stadium on Thursday.

Round Rock starter RHP Peter Solomon (6-5, 6.50) earned the loss after his 1.2-inning outing saw six runs and three earned runs on three hits, four walks and four strikeouts. Tacoma reliever LHP Josh Fleming (2-2, 4.80) collected a victory after he went 1.1 innings with only one run on one hit, one walk and a strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Rainiers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After a one-out walk for SS Ryan Bliss, 1B Jason Vosler smashed his 29th home run to give Tacoma the early advantage.

The home team kept scoring in the second inning. After an error and two walks, LF Samad Taylor singled to score two runs. Vosler collected two more RBI's with a double off the fence and it was a 6-0 Rainiers lead.

Tacoma built the lead to 8-0 after three frames. After singles for 3B Jake Slaughter and RF Rhylan Thomas, a groundout for 2B Kobe Kato scored one run before a single for Taylor scored another.

The Express scored their first run of the night in the top of the fourth inning. After a leadoff double for LF Trevor Hauver, C Sam Huff doubled down the left field line to cut the Tacoma lead at 8-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, CF Dustin Harris doubled to start the inning and then stole third base. A fielder's choice for Huff made it an 8-2 advantage for the Rainiers.

Tacoma came back with two in the bottom of the fifth inning. Singles for Thomas and Kato put two men on with one out. Taylor singled home a run before Vosler added a two-out single to extend the lead at 10-2.

Round Rock began to mount a comeback in the sixth inning. The E-Train scored three times. 3B Frainyer Chavez singled and DH Konner Piotto delivered a triple to score one run. After a single for 2B Alex De Goti scored Piotto, 1B Blaine Crim doubled to score De Goti which made it a 10-5 game.

The Express scored twice more in the eighth inning. Crim and Hauver each collected an RBI when they grounded out and it was just a 10-7 Rainiers lead. Vosler collected his fifth hit and RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning to push the lead to 11-7 for Tacoma as they held on for the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LF Trevor Hauver extended his on-base streak to 26 games after a 2-for-3 night with a double, an RBI, a run scored and two walks. Tacoma CF Dominic Canzone did not reach base and Hauver now owns the longest active on-base streak in the PCL. During the streak, he is slashing .396/.513/.740 with 15 doubles, six home runs, 27 RBI, 20 runs scored, 22 walks and 26 strikeouts.

E-Train INF Frainyer Chavez finished the night 3-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout. In the first three games of the series, Chavez is 8-for-15 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and two strikeouts. He is riding a seven-game hitting streak and an 11-game on-base streak.

Round Rock has posted 33 runs with 52 hits in the first three games of the series. The Express have scored six or more runs in six consecutive games and are averaging 8.8 runs per game.

Next up: The Express and Rainiers return to Cheney Stadium on Friday at 9:05 pm. CT. Round Rock has not named a starting pitcher while Tacoma RHP Blas Castano (5-4, 5.24) is scheduled to take the bump.

