Bees Drop Second Straight to Oklahoma City on Thursday

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees lost to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club for the second straight night on Thursday evening, dropping the third game of the series by a final score of 9-3.

After being done in by a pair of crooked numbers in Wednesday's blowout loss, the Bees once again could not avoid the big inning on Thursday, allowing three runs in the third and four in the fourth to fall in an early hole that proved to be difficult to climb out of. Oklahoma City got its day started when Alex Freeland took Brett Kerry deep on the second pitch of the third inning, and it continued with RBI singles from Austin Gauthier and Ryan Ward soon after to bring the score up to 3-0 in favor of the visitors. The line kept moving in the next frame, with OKC generating another rally against Kerry built solely by more singles off the bats of Freeland, Gauthier and Drew Avans to increase its lead up to six. This scoring continued once Kerry had exited as well, as OKC capped off its day with another multi-run inning in the eighth against reliever Hayden Seig, with these coming via a James Outman double and another Freeland RBI single for his third of the night.

On the other side, the Bees could not keep pace with the hot Oklahoma City bats, cobbling together just three runs on seven hits in the losing effort. The biggest source of offense on the night proved to be catcher Anthony Mulrine, who drove home Salt Lake's first run on a base hit down the right field line in the third and then brought in its final score on another single up the middle in the seventh. The other player to lead the lineup with Mulrine was left fielder Landon Wallace, who notched two hits of his own including an RBI triple off the wall in dead center in the fourth that came inches away from being his first Triple-A home run. Beyond these two, though, the Bees struggled to string much together, with the rest of the team combining to go 3-for-27 on the night.

The Bees will now try to bounce back and even up the series against Oklahoma City in the fourth game of the week on Friday evening, with Victor Mederos currently set to make his third appearance on the mound in the black and yellow against OKC's Jerming Rosario for first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

