Rainiers Earn 80th Win

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (80-67) won their 80th game of the season, beating the Round Rock Express (70-75) by a score of 11-4, Thursday at Cheney Stadium.

Jason Vosler gave Tacoma a 2-0 lead in the first inning with his 29th home run of the year. The Rainiers added four more runs in the second on a two-run single from Samad Taylor and a two-run double from Vosler.

They grew their lead to 8-0 in the third on a ground out and RBI single from Taylor. Round Rock scored their first run of the game in the fourth inning on a double from Sam Huff.

Huff brought in a second run in the fifth, but the Rainiers answered with two runs of their own on singles by Taylor and Vosler.

Trailing 10-2, the Express scored three runs in the sixth on a triple from Konner Piotto, a single from Alex De Goti and a double from Blaine Crim. It stayed 10-5 until the eighth, when ground outs from Crim and Trevor Hauver made it a three-run game.

Jake Slaughter hit his 20th double of the season for the Rainiers in the bottom half of the inning, driving in an 11th run for Tacoma, giving them an 11-4 lead. It stayed there as Carlos Vargas spun a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jake Slaughter's RBI double in the eighth inning gave him an extra-base hit for a fourth consecutive game. He has now hit safely in 14 of his 16 games in the month of September. Jason Vosler went a perfect 5-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and five runs batted in. He is now hitting .303 with 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 108 RBI this season for the Rainiers. Tacoma won their 80th game of the season tonight, marking the first time since 2016 that the Rainiers have won 80 games and just the fifth time since becoming the Mariners affiliate in 1995.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

