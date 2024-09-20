Aviators Announce Season Awards for 2024 Campaign

September 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today the 2024 season awards for the players. The Las Vegas franchise has been a member of the Pacific Coast League for 41 years (1983-2020, 2022-23) and one season with Triple-A West (2021).

Aviators President/COO Don Logan announced the following awards: Mayor's Trophy: infielder Nick Allen; Most Valuable Player: catcher Carlos Pérez; Most Valuable Pitcher: Right-hander Joe Boyle.

The Mayor's Trophy has been given annually since 1983 and is voted on by the fans. The previous winners of the Mayor's Trophy:

1983: Harry Dunlop, manager

1984: Rick Lancellotti, OF

1985: John Kruk, 1B/OF - PCL batting champion

1986: Tim Pyznarksi, INF

1987: Steve Garcia, INF

1988: Joey Cora, INF

1989: Jerald Clark, OF

1990: Joey Cora, INF

1991: Jose Mota, INF

1992: Jim Vatcher, OF

1993: Brian Johnson, C

1994: Luis Lopez, INF

1995: Ira Smith, OF

1996: Rico Rossy, INF

1997: Doug Dascenzo, OF

1998: George Arias, INF

1999: Rico Rossy, INF

2000: Greg LaRocca, INF

2001: Chris Prieto, OF

2002: Luke Allen, OF

2003: Joe Thurston, 2B

2004: Rick Bell, 3B

2005: Cody Ross, OF

2006: Delwyn Young, OF

2007: John Lindsey, INF

2008: John Lindsey, INF

2009: Randy Ruiz, INF

2010: J.P. Arencibia, C

2011: David Cooper, INF

2012: Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

2013: Wilmer Flores, INF

2014: Matt den Dekker, OF

2015: Travis Taijeron, OF

2016: T.J. Rivera, INF

2017: Amed Rosario, INF

2018: Peter Alonso, INF

2019: Jorge Mateo, INF

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Carlos Pérez, C/INF

2022: Shea Langeliers, C

2023: Yohel Pozo, C

Nick Allen (Mayor's Trophy): Appeared in 81 games for the Aviators and batted .345, ranked first on the team (111-for-322) with 26 doubles, triple, seven home runs, 51 RBI, 49 walks and 64 runs scored. He was the team leader in on base percentage (.431); recorded 16 stolen bases in 24 attempts (team leader) and compiled a season-high 17-game hitting streak (May 17 - June 5) and batted .420 (29-for-69) over that stretch. He was named PCL August Player of the Month on September 5 and batted .385 (35-for-91) with five home runs and 14 RBI in 23 games.

MLB: He began the season in Oakland and was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 3. He then re-joined the Athletics on August 28. He has appeared in 37 games and has four doubles, home run and 4 RBI. He was 2-for-4, double, run scored vs. Cleveland on March 29 and 2-for-4, two doubles vs. Chicago White Sox on September 15.

2024:

Aviators Top Series:

Batted .385 (5-for-13) vs. El Paso (May 14-19)

Batted .480 (12-for-25), 4 RBI at Tacoma (May 22-26)

Batted .435 (10-for-23), 5 BB, 5 RBI vs. S. Land (May 28-June 2)

Batted .286 (6-for-21) vs. Salt Lake (June 11-16)

Batted .391 (9-for-23), 4 RBI vs. Sacramento (June 25-30)

Batted .462 (6-for-13) vs. Oklahoma City (July 1-3)

Batted .389 (7-for-18), 4 RBI at Reno (July 23-28)

Batted .360 (9-for-25), 5 RBI vs. ALB (July 30 - August 4)

Batted .385 (10-for-26), 5 RBI at Salt Lake (August 6-11)

Batted .320 (8-for-25), five SB vs. Okla. City (August 13-18)

Batted .529 (9-for-17), 6 BB at Reno (August 20-25)

Multiple-hit games: 30 (19 two-hit games; 9 three-hit games; 2 four-hit games)...hit safely in 67 of 81 games.

Carlos Pérez (Most Valuable Player): Appeared in 109 games and is batting .256 (102-for-398, team leader in at bats) with 27 doubles (team leader), three triples, 27 home runs (ranks, 4th in PCL), 75 RBI (second on the team) and team leader with 57 extra-base hits. He was named PCL Player of the Week (September 2-8).

Multiple-hit games: 29 (25 two-hit games; 4 three-hit games)...hit safely in 69 of 109 games.

April: Batted .298 (14-for-47), 6 HR, 13 RBI in 14 games

August: Batted .286 (18-for-63), 3 HR, 10 RBI in 17 games

2024:

Top Aviators Series:

Batted .400 (6-for-15), 2 HR, 6 RBI vs. Tacoma (April 16-21)

Batted .333 (7-for-21), 4 RBI vs. Reno (April 30 - May 5)

Batted .412 (7-for-17), 6 RBI vs. Sugar Land (May 28-June 2)

Batted .429 (9-for-21), 3 HR, 7 RBI vs. ALB (July 30 - Aug. 4)

Batted .417 (5-for-12), double, RBI at Reno (August 20-25)

Batted .350 (7-for-20), 3 HR, 9 RBI vs. Round Rock (Sept. 3-8)

Top Games:

3-for-3, triple, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 11 total bases, walk-off 3-run HR in 10th inning vs. Tacoma (April 21)

2-for-3, two walks, double, RBI vs. Reno (May 3)

2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI at Tacoma (May 23-GM#1-DH)

2-for-2, 2 2B, 3 BB, three runs scored vs. S. Land (May 28)

3-for-5, two doubles, 3 RBI vs. Sugar Land (June 1)

2-for-4, double, HR, 3 RBI vs. Salt Lake (July 21)

3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI vs. Albuquerque (August 3)

3-for-5, three home runs, 5 RBI at Sacramento (September 1)

1-for-4, grand slam vs. Round Rock (September 3)

2-for-4, walk, 2 HR, 3 RBI vs. Round Rock (September 5)

Joe Boyle (Most Valuable Pitcher): The right-hander has appeared in 15 games (started 13) and has posted a 1-3 record with a 5.12 ERA. He has allowed only 26 hits and struck out 71 batters in 45.2 innings pitched. He was twice named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week from July 22-28 and August 5-11.

Aviators Top performances:

June 4: no decision at El Paso (3.0 shutout innings, 1 hit, walked 2, three strikeouts)

July 11: no decision at Sugar Land (3.1 innings pitched, 1 hit, 1 run, walked two, six strikeouts

July 20: no decision vs. Salt Lake (4.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, no walks, eight strikeouts)

July 26: no decision at Reno (5.0 shutout innings, 1 hit, two walks, nine strikeouts)

July 31: no decision vs. Albuquerque (5.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 2 runs, four walks, nine strikeouts)

August 6: defeated Salt Lake at Salt Lake (5.2 shutout innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, season-high 12 strikeouts)

September 6: no decision vs. Round Rock (3.0 innings pitched, 1 hit, 1 run, walk 1, four strikeouts)

Oakland Athletics: Boyle has appeared in 11 games (started 10) and has posted a 3-6 record with a 7.12 ERA. He has allowed 39 hits and struck out 49 batters in 43.0 innings pitched. He defeated Detroit on April 7 (5.0 shutout innings, 6 SO); defeated Pittsburgh on April 29 (5.0 IP/1 H/1 R); defeated Tampa Bay on August 19 (6.0 shutout innings/2 H/0 R/6 SO).

The most valuable player and most valuable pitcher were chosen by the Aviators coaching staff.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, hosts the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the final homestand of the season through Sunday, September 22 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split in two halves, with the first half concluded on Sunday, June 23 (75 games). The second half began on Tuesday, June 25. The first-half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from September 24-26.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, clinched the first half in the PCL (49-26, .653) and the Omaha Storm Chasers, clinched the first half in the IL (Triple-A best record of 49-24, .671). The second half winners are the Reno Aces (42-29, .592) in the PCL and the Columbus Clippers (47-24, .662) in the IL.

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three LCS of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. The winners of the IL and PCL will meet in a single-game format on Saturday, September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. (PT).

2025 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages for the final two homestands are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

