Barnstormers Release 2022 Schedule

The Lancaster Barnstormers will take the field for their 17th Atlantic League season beginning on April 21st, 2022, it was announced today by the Atlantic League.

Things will again look somewhat different around the league for the new year. For the first time in the circuit's history, there will be ten teams as the ALPB welcomes a new franchise in the New York City borough of Staten Island and a second team that will be housed at Lexington (KY) Legends Ballpark for the 2022 campaign.

For the second consecutive season, the 'Stormers will open the season with a four-game series at Gastonia and head to High Point for three more before returning home to take on the York Revolution, this time on Friday, April 29 at 6:30 PM.

As was also the case during 2021, Mondays, with the exception of the summer holidays, will be scheduled off days for the league. Lancaster will play York at home on Memorial Day and will travel to York for the Fourth of July.

Lancaster will play York 32 times over the course of the season, by far the most of any opponent. The 'Stormers will see each of the other North Division foes (Southern Maryland, Long Island, Staten Island) a total of 18 times, evenly divided between home and away games. The Charleston Dirty Birds will take on the Barnstormers 12 times while High Point, Lexington and the new Kentucky team will each meet Lancaster on nine occasions.

Gastonia and the Barnstormers will meet only seven times with the Honey Hunters making their lone appearance at Clipper Magazine Stadium, May 24-26. Staten Island will make its first appearance in Lancaster on June 7 while Kentucky will arrive one week later.

The 'Stormers will close the first half with its July 4 game at York. The regular season concludes on September 18 with a home game against Staten Island.

"The schedule release is our official kick-off to the upcoming season," said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. "We are already hard at work planning an incredible 2022 season and we can't wait to welcome Barnstormers nation back to the ballpark this spring!"

Season Tickets are on sale and Group Events are currently being booked for the 2022 season. For more information visit LancasterBarnstormers.com.

