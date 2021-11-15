2022 Schedule Announced - Opening Night April 22

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), today announced the game dates and starting times for the 2022 regular season.

The regular season and home opener for the Ducks will take place at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Friday, April 22, at 6:35 p.m. against the York Revolution. Long Island's final regular season home game is scheduled for Thursday, September 15, against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, while the season will conclude on Sunday, September 18 at Staten Island.

Staten Island is one of two new teams joining the Atlantic League in 2022, giving the league its largest-ever membership at 10 clubs. On August 2, 2021, the ALPB officially approved the addition of a team to play its home games at the Ballpark at St. George on Staten Island, N.Y. The Ducks are slated to play 34 games against Staten Island in 2022. Kentucky will also now be home to a second ALPB club in addition to the Lexington Legends, and the team will play its home games at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Long Island will face the new Kentucky team nine times in 2022.

The schedule will be divided into two halves, with the first half concluding for the Ducks following their game on July 5. Each team will play 66 games each at home and on the road and will play more intradivisional matchups, with a special emphasis on geographical rivalries, in an effort to ease travel burdens for all clubs.

All Monday through Saturday games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark will begin at 6:35 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Start times for Sunday contests will be 1:35 p.m. in April, May, June and September and 5:05 p.m. in July and August. The Ducks have scheduled dates with special game times, including a 1:35 p.m. start on Memorial Day (May 31) and a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on July 3 for an Independence Day celebration.

Fans wishing to secure tickets for every Ducks home game while enjoying the best savings and most benefits are encouraged to sign up for a Ducks season ticket plan by calling (631) 940-3825 or emailing tickets@liducks.com. Mini plans, group tickets and individual game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale at a later date.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

