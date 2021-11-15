Revolution Announces 15th Season Schedule

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution will mark its historic 15th season with a 132-game schedule, the team announced today. The Revs' 2022 schedule features nine opponents, including a second Kentucky team and the Atlantic League's second club in the greater New York City area.

The three-time Atlantic League Champion Revolution will start Friday, April 22, on the road against the 2021 North Division Champion Long Island Ducks. The Revs' home opener will be Tuesday, May 3, against the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The Revolution will again reside in the Atlantic League's North Division with returning opponents the Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. They'll be joined by a new club in Staten Island, New York, the name of which is expected to be announced soon.

The league's South Division will feature the returning champion Lexington Legends and the Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Honey Hunters, and High Point Rockers. The southern teams will be joined by a second Kentucky team that will co-occupy the home of the Legends. Its name is also expected to be unveiled soon.

The Revolution's 2022 schedule features 69 home games and 63 away games. The Revs' most frequent opponent will be their rivals across the river, the Lancaster Barnstormers, whom the Revs will face 32 times. They'll play Southern Maryland and Staten Island 18 times each, Long Island 16 times, Charleston 12 times, and Gastonia, High Point, Lexington, and the Kentucky team 9 times each.

Next year's home schedule features 11 weekends at PeoplesBank Park and includes two Mondays, 12 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays, 11 Thursdays, 11 Fridays, 11 Saturdays, and 11 Sundays. The Revolution will finish the 2022 regular season at home on Sunday, September 18, against High Point.

"The expansion of our league means the expansion of the high-quality competition Revs fans have come to expect at our games," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "But, of course, the experience of a Revolution home game is much more than just the action on the field, so we are already working hard on a packed schedule of promotions, theme nights, and top quality entertainment. We are very excited to mark our 15th season of Revolution baseball with the greatest fans in the league."

For the complete 2022 Revolution schedule, please visit www.yorkrevolution.com/schedule/game-schedule.

