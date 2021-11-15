Charleston Dirty Birds Release 2022 Season Schedule

November 15, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Charleston Dirty Birds have released their full schedule for the 2022 season, which includes 67 home games beginning Thursday, April 21, 2022. You can view and download the Dirty Birds' full 2022 schedule here: https://bit.ly/3DoJKjC

Season tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling the box office at 304-344-2287 or by emailing tickets@wvpower.com. New for 2022, all Tuesday-Saturday games will begin at 6:35pm and Sunday contests will start at 5:05pm. The Memorial Day game on Monday, May 30, 2022 will begin at 1:05pm, and The Dirty Birds' Independence Day Celebration game on Sunday, July 3, 2022 will begin at 6:35pm.

"We are excited to release our 2022 schedule which will start earlier this season than last season and end earlier but will contain eight more home dates for a total of 67 home dates. We will now start the process of planning to fill those dates with fun promotions for all of our great Dirty Birds fans," said Team President Chuck Domino.

The full promotional schedule, along with the on-sale date for individual game tickets, will be released at a later date. Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.