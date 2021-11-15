Atlantic League Announces 2022 Championship Season Schedule

November 15, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced today its 2022 Championship Season Schedule. The league's 24th season of play will feature 10 clubs, including the previously announced Kentucky team that will co-occupy the home of the Lexington Legends. The coming season will also mark the debut of the league's new club in the New York City Borough of Staten Island.

Opening Day will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, when the defending Atlantic League Champion Lexington Legends host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the North Division Champion Long Island Ducks host the York Revolution. The Opening Day slate will be filled out with the Gastonia Honey Hunters hosting the Lancaster Barnstormers, the High Point Rockers hosting Kentucky, and the Charleston Dirty Birds hosting the soon-to-be-named Staten Island club.

The 132-game schedule will reach its halfway point on Monday, July 4, 2022, when the teams with the best records in the league's North and South Divisions will clinch playoff berths. The second half will begin the following day, July 5, when league division standings will reset and clubs will compete for second half titles and the final two playoff berths.

"This will be our most exciting season to date," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "We will field our largest number of clubs, welcome a team in New York City, and have two teams sharing a ballpark in Kentucky. But perhaps one of the things we are most excited about is a return to our traditional season timeframe. After a 2021 slate shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is refreshing to again be planning for an April Opening Day."

For the complete 2022 Atlantic League Championship Season Schedule, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.