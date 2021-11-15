High Point Rockers Announce 2022 Schedule

November 15, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Atlantic League today announced the league's schedule for the 2022 season. High Point will play 66 home games at Truist Point starting with the season-opener on Thursday, April 21 against Kentucky.

The 2022 schedule includes 132 games for each of the ALPB's 10 teams. There are two new teams coming into the Atlantic League in 2022, Staten Island and Kentucky. The Kentucky team will share the same home ballpark as the defending ALPB champion Lexington Legends.

The regular season runs through September 18 with the ALPB playoffs commencing the following day.

High Point will open the 2022 season with a 13-game home stand including a season-opening four-game series with Kentucky and three three-game series vs. Lancaster, Charleston and Long Island. In fact, the Rockers will play 22 of their first 28 contests at Truist Point.

"This schedule provides us with the opportunity to get off to a great start with so many home games at the start of the season," said Rockers manager, Jamie Keefe.

The Rockers and in-state rival the Gastonia Honey Hunters will meet the most times with 34 contests scheduled between them during the 2022 season.

"We are excited that we have the schedule available this far in advance of the start of the season," said Rockers' president Pete Fisch. "This allows our fans to start making plans to bring their friends and families to Truist Point this summer."

For more information on tickets and the complete season schedule, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 (tickets@highpointrockers.com) or visit HighPointRockers.com.

Game times for all contests will be announced at a later date.

Atlantic League Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.