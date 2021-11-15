Lexington Legends Announce 130 Days of Baseball

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - The Lexington Legends announce their 2022 schedule alongside plans to house a second team that will also call Lexington home.

The new Kentucky team will provide a 10th team and balanced schedule to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. "The addition of the Kentucky club will provide travel advantages in our league schedule," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "The league is grateful to Stands LLC CEO Andy Shea and the entire Legends organization for their generous offer to host a second team in their ballpark."

If you're looking for a 25-cent hotdog, you can now grab one every Tuesday. If you're in the mood to bring your furry friends to the park or snag a discounted beer, you can now do so every Thursday as there will always be a home team at Lexington Legends Ballpark!

"We are incredibly excited to take on this new venture. Having two teams means double the games, double the fun, and double the chance to be involved in our local community," said President and CEO Andy Shea.

Opening Day is April 21st, 2022. Check out both team schedules on Lexington Legends social pages and lexingtonlegends.com. For questions regarding season tickets or additional help, please call the box office at 859-422-7867.

