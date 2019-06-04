Bahr, Dorow Lead Wood Ducks to Series Win over Hillcats

June 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - For the second game in a row, the Down East Wood Ducks scored first against the Lynchburg Hillcats and continued to pile onto their lead over the course of the game, winning 6-2 in the series finale.

The Hillcats (28-29) now have an elimination number of five in the first half following the loss while Down East (41-18) has a magic number of four.

The Wood Ducks got their offense going in the second inning when catcher Yohel Pozo began the frame with a double. A single by Yanio Perez set up runners on first and third for Julio Pablo Martinez, who grounded out to shortstop to score Pozo from third to give Down East a 1-0 advantage.

The wheels began to fall off for the Hillcats pitching staff in the third. Yonny Hernandez drew a leadoff walk. After a walk by Leody Taveras, Ryan Dorow singled in Hernandez to push the Woodies lead to 2-0. Diosbel Arias followed that up with an RBI single of his own to plate Taveras. Sam Huff followed suit, singling in Dorow to make it 4-0 Down East.

In the sixth inning, Hernandez singled with two outs and Taveras walked to put two aboard. Dorow's double scored the two runners to press the Down East advantage, leading 6-0 after six frames.

Lynchburg finally got their offense started in the eighth. Steven Kwan drew a walk to lead off the inning, and Gabriel Mejia singled immediately afterwards to set up Nolan Jones, who singled to load the bases. Oscar Gonzalez struck out swinging, but a wild pitch and a throwing error by Pozo allowed both Kwan and Mejia to score to cut the lead to 6-2. The Hillcats rally would die there and they would not threaten again.

Matt Solter (Loss, 4-1) was tagged with four earned runs on six hits and three walks across 2.2 innings of work. Hector Hernandez allowed two earned runs on three innings of relief. Dakody Clemmer, Yapson Gomez, and Robert Broom combined for 3.1 scoreless innings in the back-end while collecting five punch outs.

Jason Bahr (Win, 5-1) blanked the Hillcats over five innings of work while striking out six. Francisco Villegas tossed a scoreless sixth inning, and Wes Robertson allowed two runs (one earned) in the seventh. Jefferson Medina struck out four batters in two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Hillcats have an off-day on Wednesday before hitting the road to face the Potomac Nationals. The Nationals will send righty starter Malvin Pena (3-3, 7.21) to the mound while Lynchburg will counter with right-hander Justin Garza (3-4, 5.01). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:55 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return home to face the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday, June 13 for a four-game series. Weekend highlights include Thirsty Thursday, Fantastic Friday, Sparkling Saturday and Sandlot Sunday. Friday's game will feature a postgame fireworks show presented by Centra while Saturday's postgame fireworks show will be presented by Hometown Sales & Leasing Lynchburg & Madison Heights.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.