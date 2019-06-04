P-Nats Celebrate Mystery Night, Military Appreciation Night, & Caped Crusaders Day over Weekend

June 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals return home for a week long homestand this Thursday, as the club wraps up the first half with a bevy of exciting promotions and the first fireworks show of the season. From Friday's Mystery Night and Saturday's Military Appreciation Night to Sunday's Caped Crusaders Day, the upcoming weekend at Northwest Federal Field has something for every baseball fan.

Friday, June 7th is Mystery Night as the P-Nats take on the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians). The first 750 fans through the gates will receive a mystery item. Will it be a bobblehead? Or perhaps an autographed baseball? You never know what you might receive on Mystery Night. Stop by guest services and guess what's in the jar for a chance to win a prize. There will also be an in-game scavenger hunt and Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan per inning will win a mystery prize. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm while gates will open at 6:00pm.

Friday also marks the return of the Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package, presented by Sweeto Burrito. For just $22, fans receive two adjustable P-Nats caps, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets! All ticket packages must be purchased at least 24 hours before game time, and additional loaded tickets may be added to your order for $11 per package.

Kids who completed the Uncle Slam's Reading Program can participate in an on-field parade before Friday's game, and all kids can run the bases after the final out thanks to Glory Days Grill.

Saturday, June 8th will be a night to remember, as the P-Nats will hold their annual Military Appreciation Night and top it off with the first post-game fireworks show of the year. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a P-Nats Camo Hat, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. The P-Nats will also wear their Military Appreciation jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union, which will be auctioned off on August 25th to benefit the Women Veterans Initiative. Fans can also stop by guest services to write a letter to our troops. Gates to Northwest Federal Field will open at 5:00pm while first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

It promises to be a festive atmosphere both before and after the game, with a pre-game performance by the band Lickchops in the Café area and the first post-game fireworks show of the season, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union and WTOP. Sentara will be at the ballpark to raise awareness for their Stop the Bleed initiative, while kids can run the bases after the game courtesy of Glory Days Grill.

On Sunday, June 9th, the P-Nats celebrate Caped Crusaders Day and an Early Father's Day, presented by the Virginia Birth Father Registry. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a P-Nats grill apron, courtesy of the VBFR. As part of Caped Crusaders Day, the P-Nats will hold a costume contest, while the team will have a photo booth set up at the ballpark and each player in the Potomac starting lineup will represent a different section of Northwest Federal Field. The first "caped crusader" to hit a home run will win a free ticket to a future P-Nats game (excluding July 4th) for every fan in their assigned section! First pitch of the Sunday matinee is scheduled for 1:00pm, while gates will open at 12:00pm.

As with every Sunday, the first 200 kids 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and soda. After the game, families can play catch on the field, while kids can run the bases, presented by Glory Days Grill. Kids who have completed Uncle Slam's Reading Program can participate in a pre-game parade, while two P-Nats players will be available for a kids only autograph signing (ages 12 and under) after the game.

Fans at Sunday's game will also receive a keychain bat raising awareness of Derrick Hall's Pro-State Initiative, and there will be an in-game P-Nats signed bat raffle at Fan Assistance with the proceeds supporting the program. Sunday is another Virginia 529 Super Saver Sunday, where members can show their Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two grandstand tickets to the game. Finally, a caricature artist from Manis Creative will be on hand to draw fans for a fee.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2019 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.