Wood Ducks to Host Farmers Market Saturday June 8

June 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks announced earlier today that they will host a Farmers Market this Saturday, June 8th as part of the festivities for the Kinston Collard Greens identity. The Farmers Market will start when the gates open at 4 p.m., and will last until approximately 7 p.m. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. against the Frederick Keys.

"We are so excited to host the inaugural Kinston Collard Greens Farmers Market at Saturday's game," said Wood Ducks/Collard Greens Vice President, Wade Howell. "I can't think of a better way to kick off the Kinston Collard Greens era than by providing a platform that gives local farmers much needed exposure. I hope our fans will join us by purchasing produce and items that were grown and produced right here in Eastern North Carolina, and supporting the local efforts of all the men and women that work in the agriculture and farming industry".

The Kinston Collard Greens Farmers Market is a partnership with the Lenoir County Cooperative Extension/Lenoir County Farmers Market, and will feature a number of local farms and vendors that are frequent participants at the Lenoir County Farmers Market. The vendors expected to participate in Saturday's Kinston Collard Greens Farmers Market include T.C. Smith Farm, Porter Farm, Brothers Farm, Above the Briery Honey, and B and B Eggs. There will also be a cooking demonstration with recipes showing ways to use fresh local produce. In addition, there will be an Agriculture Safety Awareness table where fans can register free of charge for a chance to win $100 worth of agriculture safety supplies.

"Cooperative Extension and the Lenoir County Farmers Market are super excited about partnering with the Wood Ducks/Collard Greens to showcase support for Lenoir County Agriculture," said Tammy Kelly, County Extension Director. "We also welcome the opportunity to provide fresh local products for sale to those attending the game. We hope this will encourage the public to support our local farmers."

The first 1,000 fans on Saturday will receive a Kinston Collard Greens Bucket Hat, compliments of The Boiler Room Oyster Bar. The Boiler Room Oyster Bar is part of the Vivian Howard Restaurant Group, which also features the critically acclaimed Chef & The Farmer. Chef & The Farmer has come to be known for thoughtful, creative cooking rooted in the regions ingredients and inspired by local farmers and their traditions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online at www.woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at 252-686-5172 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am-5pm).

