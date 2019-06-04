Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 4 vs. Wilmington

June 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude their three-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Alex Lange (1-8, 9.09 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Marcelo Martinez (3-2, 4.71 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

BIG INNINGS PELICANS' DOWNFALL AGAINST BLUE ROCKS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were dropped 9-5 by the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Monday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Birds jumped out in front in the third inning with a two-run double from Zach Davis. In the fifth, the Blue Rocks took the lead on a M.J. Melendez grand slam, but the Pelicans scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie it at 4-4. Carlos Sepulveda made it a one-run game before Cam Balego tied it with a single. Wilmington then pounded out five runs in the sixth to take a 9-4 lead and never looked back. Ryan Lawlor and Ben Hecht combined for 3.1 scoreless innings out of the backend of the bullpen for the Birds.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AWESOME

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .283/.398/.414 over 48 games so far this season. Over his last 10 games, he is hitting .424 (14-for-33)/.486/.455. During those 10 contests, he has recorded six multi-hit games. After hitting three home runs and driving in 38 in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season (within one of his career-best four in 2017) and plated 22. If he were to play that same number of contests, 114, he is on pace for 52 RBIs.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first five outings of the season. After his scoreless 2.1 innings on Monday, Lawlor owns a 0.96 ERA (1 ER over 9.1 IP) with 16 strikeouts and just three walks over his 9.1 frames. Over his last four outings, he has struck out 13 in just 7.2 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

THAT MAN SURE IS A RUNNING FOOL

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. After another swipe on Monday, Davis leads the league with 20 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 37 games, he is averaging 0.54 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 82 bases in 220 games.

MITCHELL IS A MAN OF MUSCLE

Kevonte Mitchell has completely turned around his season after a tough April. After hitting just .173/.247/.296 in April with three home runs, he has hit .235/.320/.506 since. Over those 25 games, he has five doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIs and 16 runs. He is now tied for second the league in home runs with nine (David Masters of Potomac and Seth Beer of Fayetteville). Mario Feliciano of Carolina hit two home runs on Monday to drive his total up to 11. Mitchell just hit four home runs in 80 games with the Pelicans in 2018. His career-high 11 home runs came in 2017 with South Bend.

SHOWING OFF THE BATS

The Pelicans have played much better offensively over their last three games. During that stretch, though the Pelicans are 1-2, they have scored 18 runs (6.0 per game) on 32 hits (10.7 per game). The Birds .296 batting average in those three games since June started leads the league and they are second in runs and OPS (.806).

STRUGGLES WITH RISP

Over their last 18 games, the Pelicans have had trouble plating runners in scoring position. During that stretch, in which the Birds are 5-13, Myrtle Beach is hitting just .217 (34-for-157) with runners at second or third. On the season, the Birds are sixth in the league, batting .246 with RISP. When there are two outs, the Pelicans are hitting just .222 with RISP on the season (sixth in the league). In those 17 games, the Pelicans are just averaging 3.6 runs per game offensively, lower than their 3.8 per game mark on the season. That mark is ninth in the league, leading only Wilmington.

HEY! LOOK AT THIS DRAFT

With the MLB draft underway, the Chicago Cubs have drafted three key players with their first three picks. RHP Ryan Jensen was drafted 27th overall out of Fresno State, second baseman Chase Strumpf was taken 64th out of UCLA and RHP Michael McAvene was selected out of Louisville with the 103rd overall selection. Jensen is a hard-throwing righty who can reach up to 98 mph with his fastball. With the Bulldogs this season, Jensen went 12-1 with a 2.88 ERA. Strumpf was a career .299/.411/.513 hitter at UCLA, blasting 28 homers and driving in 127 in his three years. McAvene threw 21 games out of the Louisville bullpen in his 2019 season, going 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA. The draft continues over the next two days.

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 229 walks this year...The Pelicans will have a day off on Wednesday. It is just the Birds' fourth day off in the season, but their second in the last eight days. It is the final day off before the All-Star Break, a stretch of 11 games.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.