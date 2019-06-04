Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 4 at Fayetteville)

With eight wins over their last nine games, the Dash look to sweep the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at Segra Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (32-24) at Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-32)

LHP John Parke (2-2, 3.43 ERA) vs. RHP J.P. France (1-4, 4.87 ERA)

7 p.m. - Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Game #57 (Away Game #29)

DASH PITCH THEIR WAY TO 4-2 WIN

Dash pitchers Konnor Pilkington and Jake Elliott were masterful on Monday, combining to strike out 14 Woodpeckers to lead Winston-Salem to a 4-2 victory at Segra Stadium. Pilkington, who was a third-round pick by the White Sox last year, earned his first win for Winston-Salem. The left-hander struck out eight Fayetteville hitters and allowed just two runs on two hits across 5.2 innings. Meanwhile, Elliott earned his first save of the season by pitching 3.1 scoreless innings to close out the ballgame. The right-hander allowed just two hits and notched six strikeouts in the effort. On the offensive side, both JJ Muno and Jameson Fisher launched solo home runs in the third and ninth inning, respectively, to help secure the victory.

THE FROST IS HEATING UP

A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga University, Tyler Frost had his eight-game hitting streak snapped last night, during which he hit .472 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. Frost hit an inside-the-park homer in the first inning last Thursday, marking the first Dash inside-the-parker since June 6, 2017. On Sunday, Frost was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. The outfielder has recorded multiple hits in six out of the last nine games. Entering May 23, Frost was hitting .193, but his recent run of success his raised his batting average 42 points to .235. Over the same span, Frost has raised his slugging percentage from .298 to .392. Though he was 0-for-4 on Monday night, Frost robbed a home run off the bat of Enmanuel Valdez and doubled Scott Manea off first base in the bottom of the second inning.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, is hitting .333 with a .500 slugging percentage over his last eight games. While the second baseman had his seven-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday night, he is second on the team with 27 RBIs and leads the squad with 17 stolen bases. Madrigal currently leads the CL in strikeout rate at 2.8%.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.308), Zach Remillard is second in wRC+ (134) and OPS (.808). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 23 out of his last 27 contests. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

NO MUSTACHE, NO PROBLEM

Muno's home run last night continues a tear for the recently clean-shaven Dash utility player. In his last six games, Muno is 10-for-20 with two home runs, nine runs and nine RBIs. During the same span, he has posted a .577 on-base percentage and a .900 slugging percentage. In 76 career games prior to this season, Muno had hit just one home run. But, in 25 games to start 2019, the former UC Santa Barbara star has already belted three homers. Muno comes from an athletic family. His father, Larry, played football at Rutgers University and his mother, Kim, played golf for the Scarlet Knights. Meanwhile, JJ's sister, Zana, is a member of the UCLA beach volleyball team that won the 2019 National Championship.

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke will make his 11th start of the season on Tuesday night against Fayetteville. Last season, Parke finished third among White Sox farmhands in innings pitched (153.0). The southpaw has logged a quality start in each of his last five outings. On May 23 against Fayetteville, Parke allowed three earned runs on seven hits across six innings while striking out two and walking one. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Fla., at a complex owned by famed trainer Eric Cressey.

DASH DOTS

Thanks to Monday's win, Winston has now won five straight series.

