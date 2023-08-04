Backed by Daniel Willie, Honkers Defeat Waterloo

The Rochester Honkers (30-31, 12-15) snapped a losing skid of four losses in five games with a 4-1 victory over the Waterloo Bucks (33-28, 19-8) on Friday night at Mayo Field.

Daniel Willie (5-1) (Montreat) turned in the start of the season for Rochester, allowing just one run on four hits with five strikeouts in 8.2 innings. He was forced to exit with one out remaining after eclipsing the 110-pitch limit; this was the only thing that prevented him from a complete game victory.

He allowed a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning before Rochester tied the game 1-1 in the sixth inning on a bases loaded hit by pitch where Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) recorded the RBI.

Despite not recording a hit in the seventh or eighth innings, The Flock added three runs across the two frames thanks to erratic Waterloo pitching and creative base running from Mattie Thomas (San Francisco) and Ian Daugherty who scored on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly, respectively.

Corbin Barker (UC Riverside) recorded the final out on three pitches. Rochester hosts the Duluth Huskies to begin a two-game series tomorrow on Sat., Aug 5. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.

