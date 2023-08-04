Express Come Back from All-Star Break with a Win
August 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Duluth, MN - In a game that looked like it could swing either way through the first 6 innings, the Express pulled out a win over the defending Duluth Huskies, with a score of 7-0.
It was a pitcher's duel, as starter Daniel Rosado (Lewis) opened the game with a smooth 6 innings of scoreless ball. Through 6 innings, he gave up zero runs on 4 hits, with a strikeout. This outing would go down as a quality start for the righty out of Lewis, and make for an easy path to victory for the offense.
Neither team scored a run through the first 5 innings, as each opponent traded goose eggs. Eau Claire was the first to put runs on the scoreboard, adding 2 in the top of the sixth inning. These two came across on 4 singles, with Bronson Rivera (Hawaii) and Tanner Sagouspe (Cal Poly) each driving in a run.
More scoring wouldn't come until the top of the eighth inning when 5 more runs were scored by the Express. Again, it was Sagouspe opening things up for the Trains, as two came across on his RBI double. A Dallan Quigley (NDSU) Sac Fly paired with a Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) RBI single were all that it took to put the Express up for good in this ballgame.
With the win, the Express have now picked up 6 in a row to extend their winning streak. They will look to keep the streak alive in Friday night's matchup vs. the Huskies in Duluth. First pitch will come at 6:35 pm CT and the action can be followed on the Northwoods League Website or over the radio at 106.7 FM-Moose Country.
