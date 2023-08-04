Express Come Back from All-Star Break with a Win

August 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Duluth, MN - In a game that looked like it could swing either way through the first 6 innings, the Express pulled out a win over the defending Duluth Huskies, with a score of 7-0.

It was a pitcher's duel, as starter Daniel Rosado (Lewis) opened the game with a smooth 6 innings of scoreless ball. Through 6 innings, he gave up zero runs on 4 hits, with a strikeout. This outing would go down as a quality start for the righty out of Lewis, and make for an easy path to victory for the offense.

Neither team scored a run through the first 5 innings, as each opponent traded goose eggs. Eau Claire was the first to put runs on the scoreboard, adding 2 in the top of the sixth inning. These two came across on 4 singles, with Bronson Rivera (Hawaii) and Tanner Sagouspe (Cal Poly) each driving in a run.

More scoring wouldn't come until the top of the eighth inning when 5 more runs were scored by the Express. Again, it was Sagouspe opening things up for the Trains, as two came across on his RBI double. A Dallan Quigley (NDSU) Sac Fly paired with a Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) RBI single were all that it took to put the Express up for good in this ballgame.

With the win, the Express have now picked up 6 in a row to extend their winning streak. They will look to keep the streak alive in Friday night's matchup vs. the Huskies in Duluth. First pitch will come at 6:35 pm CT and the action can be followed on the Northwoods League Website or over the radio at 106.7 FM-Moose Country.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.