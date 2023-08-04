Rockers Set to Resume Thursday Night Contest with Chinooks, Will Play Two Friday

Green Bay Rockers infielder AJ Anzai at bat

Mequon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will resume play from Thursday night Friday and will also play Friday's scheduled game against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitches set for 5:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Park.

The first game will resume in the top of the sixth inning with the score tied at 1-1 and the second game will start at 6:35 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Additionally, the second game will be nine-innings along with the first contest.

Green Bay and Lakeshore played five full innings Thursday night before play was stopped due to rain and lightning, and it was a pitchers duel throughout as both starters cruised along on the hill and allowed just eight combined hits.

Rockers starting pitcher Christian Foutch (Arkansas) finished with nine strikeouts in five innings, bringing his strikeout total over his last two starts to 18 with nine strikeouts in each of the two appearances.

As for the offense, Green Bay's lone run of the ballgame up to that point came in the top of the fifth on a fielder's choice courtesy of AJ Anzai (Chapman), with that run evening up the score at 1-1 after Lakeshore scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second.

Each of the top four hitters in the order for Green Bay recorded a hit while Sam Polk (Washington University St Louis) recorded his first base hit with Green Bay and finished 1-2 prior to the game being suspended.

For the rest of the first game, Green Bay will bring on a new relief pitcher to finish out the ballgame while Maddox Long (Harding University) is set to take the ball for the second game.

As for Long, he is 2-0 on the season with a 2.25 ERA, with his last two starts featuring just one earned run given up over a total of 11.2 innings pitched. He also has 17 total strikeouts and has allowed just 15 hits in a total of 23.2 innings pitched.

Lakeshore will also bring on a new pitcher for the remainder of the first game as their starter Ryan Mullan (Loyola Marymount) lasted five innings himself while allowing just one run on five hits in all.

The Rockers and Chinooks will play each other for the third time in as many days Saturday afternoon to begin a four-game homestand for Green Bay. First pitch in Green Bay is set for 1:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

