Rivets Win 5-4 in Extra Innings against Kenosha

August 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Rivets made the ultimate comeback in Kenosha on Wednesday with a 5-4 win in extra innings to keep them in the race for the first-place spot.

Although the Rivets came out on top with the win, the beginning of the game did not quite look as promising for the Rivets as they quickly found themselves in a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning.

In the first inning, the Kingfish scored their three runs on four hits including back-to-back-to-back hits including two singles and a double.

Jack Bell (1-1, 1 SV, 2.61 ERA) came in for relief of Jake Hartman Jr. (1-1, 7.71 ERA) in the first inning for the Rivets. Bell came in and pitched 4.2 innings giving up one run on one hit while striking out two. Bell and the Rivets' defense sat the Kingfish down 11 batters in a row.

The Rivets scored their first run in the top of the first inning when Nick Demarco scored on a Jace Rinehart sacrifice fly ball.

The Kingfish scored their final run in the bottom of the fifth inning on an error taking a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Rivets broke through as they loaded the bases with two walks and a single to right field. Adam Juran singled to left field in his at-bat to bring in the Rivets frost run of the day then Wyatt Morgan scored on a Kingfish error to cut Kenosha's lead in half.

An inning later, the Rivets tied the ball game on a Demarco RBI single to right field.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Rivets were able to get the go-ahead run just 90 feet away from taking the lead, but the runner was stranded on a 2-3 ground out to send it into the bottom half where Beau Coffman and the Rivets defense put down the Kingfish in order sending the game into extras.

The Rivets' place runner in Brendan Summerhill advanced to third as Adam Juran stepped up to the plate doubling down the left field line to score Summerhill and give the Rivets the 5-4 lead. Juran's game-winning RBI double earned him Northwoods League Player of the Night.

Coffman (5-0, 2.33 ERA) ended the night on the mound for the Rivets as he pitched two innings allowing no runs on one hit. Evan Jones (0-0, 4.50 ERA), Luke Leverton (0-0, 3.00 ERA), and Ryan Calvert (1-2, 1 SV, 5.51 ERA) also came in for relief throughout the night.

