Chinooks and Rockers Suspended in 6th Inning

August 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Tonight's game (August 3rd) has been suspended due to rain and lightning. It will resume tomorrow (August 4th) at 5:00pm, gates open at 4:30pm. The originally scheduled game will begin at 6:35pm or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Game ticket gets you into both games.

If you had a ticket for tonight's game, you can exchange it for tomorrow's game or any remaining 2023 home game.Tickets can be exchanged at our office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road) or the Zaffiro's Stadium Box Office on game days at the time gates open.

Game 1 will resume in the 6th inning. The Chinooks and Rockers are currently tied 1-1.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.