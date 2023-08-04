Dock Spiders Walked Off By Rafters 7-6

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jack Peterson at bat

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders had a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth when the Rafters scored four runs to walk off the Dock Spiders 7-6. The Dock Spiders used a two-run home run off the bat of Parker Knoll (Lawrence) which put the Dock Spiders up 2-0 in the top of the first. The Rafters responded in the bottom of the first as Aidan Brewer (UNC Greensboro) and Brendan Bobo (Cal State Fullerton) cranked back-to-back home runs and tied the game. Bobo's bomb was a special one as he now has the most home runs all-time in Northwoods League history with 29 homers in two seasons. The Rafters struck again in the bottom of the second as they notched another run, off an RBI double from David Smigelski (LaGrange) that scored Jack Gifford (Cabrillo) and put the Rafters in front 3-2. After a 40-minute weather delay, both teams struggled to find runs until the top of fifth, when the Dock Spiders used a sacrifice fly from Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) that scored Graiden West (Rice) and tied the game at three apiece. The Dock Spiders scored two more runs across the sixth and seventh innings, capped off by an RBI double from Jack Peterson (Trinity). The Dock Spiders held onto their 5-3 lead until the top of the ninth when they added an insurance run. Brady Katterhagen (Wisconsin-Platteville) lined an RBI double into right field which scored Parker Knoll and gave the Dock Spiders a 6-3 lead. The Rafters ambushed Dock Spiders reliever Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown) in the bottom of the ninth as they tallied four runs capped off by a walk-off single from Anthony Galason (Coastal Carolina) as the Rafters took the 7-6 victory.

Rafters reliever Kyle Poissoit (Hendrix) earned the win, his first of the season. Dock Spiders closer Zach Silfies was tagged with his second loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 28-35 on the season, 15-13 in the second half. With the win, The Rafters have taken sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division. The Dock Spiders dropí to third place in the standings. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Friday night as they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. It's Rally Towel Giveaway night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with post-game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

