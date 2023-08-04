Rochester Falls Behind Early, Lose 14-8

On a swelteringly hot day, the Waterloo Bucks (33-27, 19-7) came into town and dismantled the Rochester Honkers (29-31, 11-15) by a final score of 14-8. The Bucks got off the early 7-1 lead after three innings, and Rochester never recovered.

Cole Mahlum's (Dakota County Technical College) string of poor starts continued, allowing all seven runs through just three innings of work. Trevor Lee (Wichita State) came in and tossed two scoreless innings before allowing a grand slam to Aaron Ujimori (Hawaii), making it an 11-3 ballgame.

Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV) and Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) were the only bright spots for the Honkers.

O'Sullivan homered twice, and Craska went deep once to at least keep the Honkers in the contest.

However, it wasn't enough for the Honkers to defeat the Bucks. These two teams battle again on Friday at 6:35 pm.

