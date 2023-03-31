Back for 2023: Share the Glove Grant

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks along with the Northwoods League Foundation are excited to announce the return of the Share the Glove program and grant for 2023. The Chinooks will be awarding a $2,000 equipment grant to a local youth baseball organization. The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 23 Share the Glove grants over the course of the spring and summer.

Organizations must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines and the Northwoods League Foundation's mission.

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3)

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings softball equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. The grant includes:

(8) batting helmets

(10) 11" fielding gloves (8 right, 2 left)

(1) bucket of practice baseballs

(8) bats (2-27", 2-28", 2-29", 2-30")

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

