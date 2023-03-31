Chinooks Add to Front Office

Mequon, WI - The Chinooks are excited to announce the addition of three individuals to the team's front office: Arie Bankston, Payton Madel, Nick Penge.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to add these individuals to our front office. We truly believe they will all make a sudden impact on the organization. Having Arie return to the organization brings years of experience back to the team. Payton and Nick bring alot of energy and a fresh perspective to the organization," added Chinooks GM Eric Snodgrass.

Arie Bankston returns to the organization after hiatus from the team. Arie will be the team's Director of Marketing after serving as Marketing & Media Manager in 2018 and 2019, Account Executive 2017. She oversaw the team's press box and webcast in 2015 and 2016 after getting her start as a Webcast intern during the 2014 season. The 2023 season will be her seventh season with the organization. Bankston will oversee the team's marketing and advertising, digital media, internship program, and community relations programs. She graduated from the University of Cardinal Stritch with a degree in Sports Management. Born and raised in Menomonee Falls, Arie currently resides in Brookfield with her husband, Miles and their daughter Jayden.

Payton Madel is an Account Executive with the organization. The 2023 season will be her first season with the team. Madel will work in the team's ticket department with a focus on setting up group outings for local groups and businesses. Payton will also assist with season and mini game packages. She graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with a degree in Business Management. Born and raised in Winneconne, Payton currently resides in Cedarburg.

Nick Penge is an Account Executive with the organization. The 2023 season will be his first season with the team. Penge will work in the team's ticket department with a focus on setting up fans with season and mini game packages. He will also assist with setting up group outings. He graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with a degree in Sports & Entertainment management. Born and raised in Salem, Nick currently still resides there.

The Chinooks 2023 season is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). The home opener is set for Friday, June 2nd at @6:35pm against the Madison Mallards. Season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are all currently available for purchase.

