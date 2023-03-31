2023 Mini Game Packages Available Now

Menomonee Falls, WI - Summer is a busy time of year and we get that! So the Chinooks have released our mini game packages for purchase for the 2023 season. Season 11 is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC).

We have a few different packages to choose from including our brand new Kwik Trip Flex Pack:

12 Game Plus Package (13 Games for the Price of 12)

Package includes all our top promotional dates including all 6 bobblehead giveaways, other premier giveaways, fan appreciation night, and more.

Three different seating areas to choose from:

Reserved Box Seat: $192 per package

Reserved Grandstand Seat: $144 per package

General Admission Seat: $120 per package

Exclusive package benefits include:

Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Bobblehead: Hank Aaron Hall of Fame Induction Speech Bobble

Pre-season ticket holder event

Season ticket holder pre-game picnic

Guaranteed giveaway for all giveaways in your package

And much more including concessions and merchandise discounts

6 Game Bobblehead Package

Ticket and guaranteed bobblehead for each of the 6 bobblehead giveaway dates

Three different seating areas to choose from:

Reserved Box Seat: $120 per package

Reserved Grandstand Seat: $96 per package

General Admission Seat: $87 per package

Kwik Trip Flex Pack (New for 2023)

4 Reserved Grandstand Vouchers (Valid for any Home Game)

$5 Kwik Trip Gift Card at each of the 4 games you attend

$20 Chinooks Gift Card

10% Merchandise Discount

Tickets and packages can also be purchased by calling the Chinooks ticket office at 262-618-4659 or by stopping by our office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road) which is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. All home games take place at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin. The home opener is set for Friday, June 2nd.

