Former Stingers Pitcher Gus Varland Makes MLB Debut with the Brewers

March 31, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







One more name was recently added to the list of Willmar Stingers to play in Major League Baseball after right-handed pitcher Gus Varland made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday on Opening Day 2023. Varland is the 11th Stinger to make their MLB debut in the franchise's fourteen seasons.

In a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Varland entered the game in the seventh inning and struck out Miles Mastrobuoni in his first batter faced on his way to a shutout inning.

Varland forced a bases-loaded ground-out against Trey Mancini to end the inning.

The 26-year old played for the Stingers in the summer of 2017 helping the team to one of their best seasons in franchise history with a 41-31 regular season record.

Varland played a big role in the Stingers' rotation that season leading the team with 49 strikeouts while also posting a 1.42 ERA and a 6-1 record in his 13 appearances.

The Maplewood, Minnesota native was one of three pitchers on the 2017 Stingers team who eventually wore the Major Leaguers uniform. His brother, Louie made his debut with the Minnesota Twins last season as well as Nick Mears who debuted for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020.

Varland will look to continue to play a part in a Brewers bullpen looking to help the team build off an 86-win season in 2022.

