2023 Group Tickets Now Available

Mequon, WI - Lakeshore Chinooks group tickets are available for the 2023 season. Season 11 is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). All 36 home games will take place at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon. Opening Day is set for Friday, June 2nd at 6:35pm.

Companies, organizations, and families can start booking and reserving their favorite hospitality areas and stadium seating for all 36 regular season home games. Hospitality areas are expected to fill up quickly.

Here is a look at all our different hospitality areas:

Johnson Financial Group Backyard Patio is without question our most popular hospitality spot at the ballpark out in left field. Ticket packages include your game ticket, food, and beverages. The area can accommodate up to 75 people.

Modelo Beer Pen is a unique spot with great views of the playing field from the ground level just beyond the outfield wall. The area can accommodate up to 45 people.

First Base Club and Leinenkugel's Dock both have great views of the field and Lake Michigan. Each area can hold up to 50 people.

Another great option for groups of all sizes is our reserved stadium seating behind home plate. When paired with our pre-game picnic it becomes a great setting for any group function starting at $25 per person. General admission seating and picnic options are also available starting at $23 per person. Whether it is a group of 25 people or 500, we got your pre-game picnic covered.

Concession vouchers valid for the main concession stand and satellite kiosks can be purchased in any denomination as well. We can even add merchandise vouchers or kids zone passes to your next outing.

Looking for a fun and easy way to raise money for your group? Our Fundraising Program is back for 2023. For $20, each package includes a game ticket, hot dog, chips, soda and $5 back towards your fundraising needs. Raise money for a good cause while having the perfect night out with Gill and the Chinooks.

Whether your a kid or a "big kid" we have birthday package options for all ages. The Grand Slam Package at $20 a person. For you big kids who want to spend the day at the ballpark, we have a great option at just $20 a person as well. Adult packages can be customized to fit the occasion whether it is a birthday, bachelor/bachelorette party, or just a night out of the house.

For more information regarding our group outing opportunities and to book your next outing, call the Chinooks office at 262-618-4659. Don't wait, plan and reverse your next group outing today!

