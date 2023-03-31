Minot's Newest Celebrities

MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots have partnered up with Elison Assisted Living to add even more entertainment to their baseball games this summer. While most professional sports teams have typical dance teams and cheerleaders, the Hot Tots wanted to do something a little different for their fans.

This summer, fans can see residents of Elison Assisted Living taking the field as the new official dance team for the Hot Tots. These ladies will be known as the Elison Assisted Living Hot Totties and will be just one of the many extra entertaining elements that come with every Hot Tots game.

The team announced their new cheerleaders at a Business After Hours event, hosted at Elison Assisted Living. The team premiered a hype video for the ladies depicting them as the celebrities that they will be once the Hot Tots season gets rolling. The team is made up of 9 ladies who were able to attend the event and were met with cheers and applause as the team was announced.

Hot Tots General Manager, Monica Blake, was able to also attend the event and welcome the ladies to the team. She mentioned that the decision to work with Elison and provide a different type of cheerleader at home games came from the motto that the Hot Tots follow which is using FUN to make a difference. Elison is always looking for exciting, fun, and new ways for their residents to be involved in the community and well as give them opportunities to just have fun and do things that they enjoy. The Hot Tots wanted to help provide an outlet to residents that would allow them to have fun and be fully supported by the community.

The Hot Tots then posted the Hot Totties hype-up video to social media, and the community of Minot did not disappoint. The video has garnered over 5,000 views and more than 100 likes on social media in under 24 hours. The Hot Tots and Elison Assisted Living are thrilled with the welcoming response that the ladies have received!

Fans looking forward to seeing the Hot Totties dance on the field with fans, and watching the Hot Tots play, can purchase tickets online at www.hottotsbaseball.com. Their current ticket package includes 5 tickets, free food, a free hat and jersey, as well as exclusive perks. These packages are only available until May and are almost completely sold out for 5 games. Fans looking for more information can also give the team a call at 701-838-8687.

