Become a Chinooks Host Family

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are gearing up for season 11 this summer and the team is looking for local families to join in the fun of summer collegiate baseball by hosting players from across the nation. Nearly 60 players will take their turn on the Chinook's roster from late May to mid-August and many will need a place to call home.

Host families are an important part of the Chinooks' success as families provide a room for the player, breakfast and lunch when the team is in town, and sometimes transportation to and from the ballpark. Families become part of the team by providing personal support for young men, many of whom are spending their first summer away from home.

This summer, the Chinooks are also looking for host families to take in interns for the summer. Over 50 interns from across the country will participate in the team's internship program during the season.

Lakeshore's Host Family Coordinator, Steve Bazelon, meets individually with each prospective family to explain the program and to help determine a good match with the players. Families are needed for the entire summer but also for limited contract players who stay for a shorter portion of the summer.

The Host Family Program benefits the families as well as the players, as players become more than just a guest; they become a part of the team. In addition, families receive complimentary tickets for the immediate family to all home games, special outings at Moonlight Graham Field, merchandise discounts and guaranteed giveaway items, along with a free subscription for Northwoods League streaming service so they can follow their players on the road. And you never know, families may just be getting to know a future MLB player as the team has 14 former alumni in the MLB.

For more information and to apply, please contact the Chinooks' office at 262-618-4659.

