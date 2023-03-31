One Weekend Only: Chinooks Helicopter Alternate Identity

Mequon, WI - For one weekend only, the Lakeshore Chinooks will replace it's famous fish brand with a new helicopter brand based on the famous Chinook helicopter. The alternate identity weekend will take place on July 29-30. The team will adopt a new logo set, mascot, and uniforms for the weekend.

The new Chinooks helicopter alternate identity is based off the Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter which has been used by the US army since the 1960's. Over 1,200 units of the heavy lift helicopter have been manufactured over the past 60 years.

The new alternate identity features a new logo set:

The team will soon unveil new uniforms for the weekend. The jerseys will be auctioned off as part of our yearly jersey auction presented by Turnhall Financial Group with 100% of the proceeds to be donated to Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee. The online auction will kick off the morning of the 29th and conclude during the game on the 30th.

The weekend will also feature two Chinooks helicopter brand fan giveaways which will be announced soon. A full line of Chinooks helicopter merchandise will also be available at the Tackle Box Team Store.

Don't miss out on our helicopter alternate identity weekend at Moonlight Graham Field, part of the Chinooks 2023 season. Season 11 is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC) which kicks off on June 2nd.

