Chinooks Helicopter Jersey Auction Set for July 29th & 30th

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks annual jersey auction has been announced and will take place on Saturday, July 29th (6:35pm) and Sunday, July 30th (1:05pm). This year's jersey theme will be of our Chinooks helicopter alternate identity.

The jersey auction is presented by Turnhall Financial Group. The team at Turnhall Financial Group have been the presenting sponsor of the team's jersey auction for the past six seasons. Each season, 100% of the proceeds from the jersey auction are donated to Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee County.

"This year's jersey auction might be our best one yet. We are really excited for our alternate identity weekend featuring our Chinooks helicopter brand. We can't thank Turnhall Financial Group enough for their support of this initiative year in and year out. The best part of all of it, 100% of the proceeds are going to a great and local cause," added Chinooks GM, Eric Snodgrass.

This year's jersey auction will be an online auction where fans can bid on the jerseys from their phones or computers, even if they are not at the ballpark. The auction will begin on Saturday morning (July 29th) and will conclude at a designated time during the game on the Sunday (July 30th). Following the auction, winning bidders can meet the players on the field to collect their jersey after the game. If you are unable to attend the game, winners can pay to have their jerseys shipped.

"It's has been a great 11 years of collaboration between Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee and the Lakeshore Chinooks. Raising funds together that have helped build and repair homes in Ozaukee County," stated HFHOZ President, Jim Meyer.

Habitat for Humanity will be also be hosting a special fundraising package on July 29th and 30th. For $20, fans can get a Reserved Grandstand Ticket, Hot Dog/Chips/Soda, and $5 goes back to Habitat for Humanity.

Visit our website for more information on our Chinooks Helicopter alternate identity weekend. Season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are all currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale around May 1st.

