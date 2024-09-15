Aviators Slug Past Isotopes, 12-3

September 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Logan Davidson was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a homer, falling a triple shy of the cycle - as the Las Vegas Aviators routed Albuquerque 12-3 on Saturday night in front of 10,120 fans at Isotopes Park.

Las Vegas kept their faint playoff hopes alive, as they sit 4.0 games behind second-half leading Reno, with seven contests remaining in the 2024 season.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes welcomed a five-figure crowd for the sixth time in 2024 (also: May 2, May 4, May 5, May 18, July 13). Albuquerque needs to draw 5,454 fans to Sunday's finale to surpass 500,000 cumulative attendances for the season.

- With the defeat, Albuquerque has tied for their most losses in a season. The 2022 club finished with a 62-86 record. The Isotopes needs to win six of their last seven games to avoid tying for the most setbacks in a campaign by any professional baseball team in the Duke City. The 1957 Dukes (Single-A Western League) and 1986 Dukes (Triple-A Pacific Coast League) each lost 88 games.

- Davidson attempted to stretch his ninth-inning double into a triple for the cycle, but was thrown out at third base. It was the second consecutive game he missed a cycle by one hit (single on Friday).

- Greg Jones extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games with an infield single in the ninth. Jones is slashing .303/.346/.461 with four homers, 10 RBI and six multi-hit performances during the stretch.

- Zac Veen was 3-for-5 with a solo homer, his second contest with three hits for Albuquerque (also: Sept. 3 at Tacoma). Veen homered off Janson Junk for the second time this year, as his first Triple-A clout was Aug. 25 at Sugar Land with Junk on the mound.

- Jimmy Herron finished 2-for-4, and has reached base safely in 19 of his last 20 games. Herron is slashing .293/.384/.480 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and 11 RBI during the stretch.

- AJ Lewis delivered an RBI single, giving him six hits in four games with Albuquerque. Lewis has reached base in nine of 16 plate appearances.

- Veen's homer was the lone extra-base hit for the Isotopes, marking the 20th time they have been held to zero or one this season (last: Sept. 10 vs. Las Vegas, zero).

- The Aviators have scored 117 runs in 11 contests against Albuquerque this season, while compiling a .370 batting average. Additionally, Las Vegas has hit 35 home runs in the season series, an average of over three per contest.

- Davidson's performance marked the 27th time an opposing player recorded at least four hits in a game this season (last: Yohel Pozo, Sept. 10 vs. Las Vegas).

- Albuquerque was held to three or fewer runs for the 13th time in their last 26 games, dating back to Aug. 16 at Round Rock.

- Tonight marked the 16th time the Isotopes lost by at least nine runs, with 10 of the instances taking place at home.

- Albuquerque needs a win tomorrow to avoid setting a record for fewest home wins in a campaign. This team is 30-44 at Isotopes Park, while the 2014 edition won 31 home games. On Deck: The Isotopes wrap up their home season Sunday, with Adult Mariachis Jerseys being given to the first 3,000 fans 16 and older, courtesy of Toyota. Gates open at noon, with first pitch slated for 1:35 pm. Right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger is slated to start for the Aviators, while Albuquerque has not decided.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.