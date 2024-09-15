Aces Fall in Walk-Off Fashion vs Sugar Land in Series Finale

Sugar Land, Texas - The Reno Aces (3 9 -2 9, 7 4 -6 9) allowed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (41-27, 90-53) to capitalize in a tie game in the ninth inning, falling in walk-off fashion in Sunday's series finale at Constellation Field. The win concludes the Aces Road schedule for the 2024 season.

After collecting his first career Triple-A home run in last night's win, Andy Weber delivered a clutch, game-tying big fly in the top of the seventh to complete a three-run comeback. Weber has swung it well since his promotion to Reno, slashing .308/.321/.615 with two home runs and seven RBI in eight games.

Hernandez came through with a much-needed spark, roping his 11 th home run of the campaign in the sixth inning, a two-run 383-foot round tripper into left-center field.

Jordan Lawlar started the scoring for Reno with his second home run of the year, a solo shot in the fourth frame. The Diamondback's #1 overall prospect has so far lived up to his potential in 7 games with the Aces this season, going 12-for-31 (.387) with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

The Aces will now return to Greater Nevada Field for their final series of the season against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Andy Weber: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Ronaldo Hernandez: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB

