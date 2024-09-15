Outman's Big Day Leads OKC past Tacoma

James Outman hit two home runs and racked up five RBI as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club defeated the Tacoma Rainiers, 6-4, Sunday afternoon in OKC's final home game of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (35-34/78-66) built an early 2-0 lead on a RBI single by Jason Vosler in the first inning and a RBI double by Jake Slaughter in the third inning. Oklahoma City (35-34/75-69) took the lead in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs. Austin Gauthier hit a RBI double before James Outman followed with a two-run home run out to center field. Outman belted another two-run home run, this time out to right-center field, for a 5-2 OKC lead. Outman tacked on a RBI single in the seventh inning for his fifth RBI of the day and a 6-2 OKC advantage. Tacoma scored twice in the eighth inning on a RBI double by Papierski and a RBI single by Andrew Miller to trim the OKC lead to two runs.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won its home series finale as well as the six-game series against Tacoma, 4-2, and the season series against the Rainiers, 8-7...OKC finished the season with a 39-36 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, recording the 20th winning home record for OKC in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark's 26 seasons.

-James Outman hit two home runs and drove in five of OKC's six runs as he went 3-for-4...The multi-homer game was the second of the season for Outman as he also hit two home runs in Las Vegas Aug. 18...The five RBI tied his season-high mark from Aug. 18 in Las Vegas...Outman now has three home runs over his last three games and over his last six games is batting .320 (8x25).

-Kody Hoese finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to six games - the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player. Over his six-game streak, Hoese is batting .320 (8-for-25) with five RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC. He started and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two runs and five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. He faced 15 batters and threw 50 pitches (34 strikes). Gonsolin underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023 and has spent this entire 2024 season rehabbing.

- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC and picked up the win. He pitched one scoreless inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced. He threw 11 pitches (nine strikes). He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List Aug. 31 with right shoulder inflammation. He was previously on the IL May 6-July 18 with a right posterior shoulder strain and also made three rehab appearances with OKC in July.

-Connor Brogdon also continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and earned the save, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning with one strikeout. He threw 13 pitches (eight strikes)...His current rehab assignment with OKC began Aug. 20. He was originally placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List with right plantar fasciitis April 13, retroactive to April 10 and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 19...He began a previous rehab assignment in May and appeared with OKC before being shut down and returning to action in August.

-Andre Lipcius recorded a hit and walk as he has now hit safely in five straight games (8x21) and has reached base in 33 of his last 34 games.

Next Up : Oklahoma City travels to Salt Lake for its final series of the 2024 season. OKC opens a six-game road series against the Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Smith's Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

