Bees Fall to Chihuahuas in Final Road Game

September 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees were unable to record a victory in their final road game of the season, extending their streak to five consecutive losses in El Paso by a final score of 6-2 at Southwest University Park on Sunday afternoon.

On the pitching side of things, Victor Mederos made his second start of the series and provided a strong start on the hill for the Bees. In a short yet efficient outing, Mederos allowed just one run on two hits through three innings of work as the lone run came via a solo home run. Hayden Seig (L, 0-2) was the first arm out of the bullpen and was charged with three runs in three innings with two Chihuahuas coming across as earned. Tayron Guerrero finished the final two innings on the mound, allowing two runs, each coming in the eighth inning. Matt Waldron got things started for the bump for El Paso and allowed just one run in five innings pitched. The Chihuahuas' bullpen added strong relief, posting just one run in four innings of ball.

El Paso quickly jumped on the scoreboard first as Eguy Rosario blasted a solo home run in the first inning, his 21st big fly of the season. After three innings of minimal action, the Bees were able to tie the game after Caleb Ketchup lined a leadoff triple and scored on a Landon Wallace RBI groundout. The Chihuahuas responded with a three-run mark in the ensuing frame to retake the lead. This included the first three batters reaching with Luis Campusano driving in a run with a double. The next two runs were scored on an RBI groundout and an error. The Bees were able to put the tying run on base in the seventh inning, loading the bases before a strikeout extinguished the threat. Two more El Paso runs scored in the home half of the eighth inning as Rosario tacked on another RBI to stretch its lead to the largest of the game, 6-1. Salt Lake cut the deficit to four runs as Landon Wallace scored on a wild pitch. The Bees loaded the bases again to bring the tying run to the plate, but a fly out would seal the game.

The Bees will head home for the final series of the weekend at Smith's Ballpark to face the Oklahoma City Baseball Club for a six-game battle. This will be just the second time this season that the two teams will meet as the Bees traveled to Oklahoma City for the first week of May. Salt Lake was able to secure the series opening victory but dropped four of the next five games. The series will begin at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17.

