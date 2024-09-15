Isotopes Lose 2024 Home Finale, 13-1
September 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - The Aviators plated 10 runs between the second and fifth innings and cruised to a 13-1 win over Albuquerque at the home finale of the 2024 season for the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes.
Topes Scope:
- Over 75 home openings, the Isotopes tallied a total attendance of 503,525 fans-the highest in the Pacific Coast League (PCL). The club also averaged 6,714 per game, also highest in the PCL.
-With the loss, the Isotopes finish 30-45 at home-the fewest wins at Isotopes Park in franchise history (previous: 2023, 2015, 2014, 32 wins).
-Today is the first time the Isotopes have dropped a home finale since 2016 when the club lost 9-4 to El Paso.
-This series is the sixth time in 2024 Albuquerque has lost five games in a set (others: April 2-7 at Oklahoma City; April 9-14 vs. Sugar Land; April 30-May 5 vs. Round Rock; May 28-June 2 vs. Oklahoma City); and June 4-9 at Sacramento).
-Albuquerque committed a season-high five errors on the afternoon, the most in a game since April 30, 2023, at Round Rock, also five.
-The Isotopes fall to 9-16 in series finales and 8-5 at home.
-Albuquerque plated just one run on the afternoon, the 11th time the club has been limited to a single tally and second in the last nine games (Sept. 6 at Tacoma).
-Las Vegas' Robert Dugger tossed 6.0 scoreless frames, the fifth opposing starter to complete at least 6.0 innings without allowing a run (last: August 24 at Sugar Land, Colton Gordon). It's also the 27th quality start by the opposition.
-Trevor Boone homered in the bottom of the seventh inning and was measured at 478 ft., the longest home run of the year for the Isotopes (previous: Greg Jones, 467 ft. June 1 vs. Oklahoma City.
-Greg Jones connected on is 27th multi-hit game of the year to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, tied for the longest streak in Triple-A, active or not. Slashing .313/.353/.475 with one double, four homers and 10 RBI during the stretch. It's his longest hit streak of his career (previous: 13, July 1-17, 2022, with Montgomery).
On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin their final series of the year Tuesday at Reno at 7:35 pm MT. Neither team has announced a starter.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2024
- Isotopes Lose 2024 Home Finale, 13-1 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Walk It off on Bases-Loaded Hit-By-Pitch - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Outman's Big Day Leads OKC past Tacoma - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Rainiers Lose Final Road Game of Season - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Fall in Walk-Off Fashion vs Sugar Land in Series Finale - Reno Aces
- River Cats Claw Express 11-6 on Sunday Afternoon - Round Rock Express
- Chihuahuas Win Fifth Straight - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Fall to Chihuahuas in Final Road Game - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - September 15, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- September 15 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Oklahoma City Baseball Club - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aviators Slug Past Isotopes, 12-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.