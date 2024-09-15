Chihuahuas Win Fifth Straight
September 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-2 Sunday afternoon to win their fifth consecutive game, which sets a new season high. The Chihuahuas have won five of the six games in each of their last two homestands.
Chihuahuas shortstop Eguy Rosario went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two RBIs. It was the 48th Chihuahuas home run of Rosario's career, which ties 2014-2015 Chihuahua Cody Decker for the team's career home run record. It was Rosario's 21st home run this season, which ties Tirso Ornelas for the team lead.
El Paso starter Matt Waldron allowed one run in five innings. Chihuahuas starters have allowed only one run in their last 11 innings after Randy Vásquez pitched six shutout innings on Saturday. Sunday was El Paso's final home game of the season. The Chihuahuas finished their home schedule with a 36-39 record.
Second Half Team Records: Salt Lake (33-36), El Paso (28-41)
Next Game: Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Las Vegas TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
