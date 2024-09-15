River Cats Claw Express 11-6 on Sunday Afternoon

September 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (32-36 | 69-73) lost the final home game of the season to the Sacramento River Cats (33-36 | 77-67) at Dell Diamond by a final score of 11-6. The two teams earned a series split, each taking three games.

Round Rock starter RHP Dane Dunning (0-1, 5.28) took the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks with one punchout in 2.1 innings. Sacramento reliever RHP Clay Helvey (7-6, 5.00) earned the win after his 2.0 no-hit innings included one walk and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

It was Sacramento who struck first on Sunday, putting up three runs in the top of the first inning. The first five River Cats reached base with DH Trenton Brooks drawing a bases loaded walk to open the scoring. RF Hunter Bishop immediately followed that with an RBI single before LF Brett Auerbach plated 1B Bryce Eldridge by grounding into a double play to make it 3-0.

Round Rock answered in the home half of the first inning, scoring two runs to cut it to 3-2. LF Trevor Hauver continued his torrid stretch at the plate, singling home 2B Matt Duffy. C Sam Huff scored the second run of the inning on a play where 3B Frainyer Chavez reached on an error.

The E-Train jumped out to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second. DH Kellen Strahm led off the frame with a walk and then stole second base. CF Dustin Harris drove in Strahm with a bloop single into left field. After advancing to second on a passed ball, Harris scored on a base hit from Duffy to round out the scoring.

Five straight hits in the top of the third gave Sacramento a 7-4 lead. The River Cats mixed in two doubles between three singles to take the lead back.

The River Cats added four runs in the eighth inning to make it 11-4. Round Rock plated two runs in the bottom of the ninth to cut it to 11-6.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LF Trevor Hauver extended his active on-base streak to 23 games after a 1-for-3 afternoon at the plate that included an RBI and a walk.

The Round Rock bullpen saw four relievers post zeroes on Sunday. RHP Tim Brennan, RHP Josh Sborz, LHP Jacob Latz and RHP Kyle Barraclough combined for 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock will hit the road for its final series of the 2024 season against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners). Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT and starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.

