Rainiers Lose Final Road Game of Season

September 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (78-66) lost the series finale to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (75-69) by a score of 6-4, Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Jason Vosler got Tacoma on the board in the first inning, using an RBI single to make it 1-0. They doubled their lead in the third on an RBI double from Jake Slaughter.

Oklahoma City answered in their half of the third, scoring three runs on an RBI double from Austin Gauthier and a two-run home run from James Outman.

Outman hit another two-run home run in the fifth, extending their lead to 5-3. All five runs were charged to Casey Lawrence, who gave up eight hits while striking out three over his 6.0 innings.

A new pitcher didn't phase Outman, as he drove in his fifth run of the game in the seventh inning with an RBI single, making it 6-2.

The Rainiers answered with two runs in the eighth on an RBI double from Michael Papierski and an RBI single from Andrew Miller, but it wasn't enough, as they lost 6-4.

POSTGAME NOTES: James Outman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two home runs and five runs batted in out of the leadoff spot for Oklahoma City. Tacoma lost the series with today's loss, dropping their final game and series away from home this year.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off and return home for the final homestand of the 2024 season against the Round Rock Express. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 6:05 pm on Tuesday. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

