August 23, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP SERIES IN READING WITH SUNDAY LOSS - The Portland Sea Dogs were shutout in the series finale on Sunday 8-0 against the Reading Fightin Phils. The Fightin Phils brought in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first against Sea Dogs starter Thaddeus Ward. With two outs, Aldrem Corredor hit a solo homer to center. It was his 10th homer of the year and gave Reading a 1-0 lead. Reading added to their lead in the bottom of the third with Ward still pitching. With one out, Madison Stokes reached on a fielding error by Sea Dogs shortstop David Hamilton. Stokes advanced to third on a single from Johan Rojas. Wendell Rijo made it consecutive base hits, scoring Stokes from third, and lengthening the lead to 3-0. Four more runs came around to score for the Fightin Phils, all with Ward still on the mound. With one out, stokes walked. One out later, Rijo took a base hit into center and Aldrem Corredor walked, loading the bases. Jhailyn Ortiz cleared the bases with a grand slam, making the lead 7-0. The power showed up again for Reading in the bottom of the sixth inning against Portland reliever Kyle Hart. McCarthy Tatum led off the inning with a solo shot to left field. It was his second long ball of the season and made it an 8-0 game. Andrew Painter (1-0, 0.00 ERA) tossed 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out eight in his first win of the year. Ward (0-1. 3.50 ERA) pitched 5.0 innings, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on six hits, walking two, and striking out four in his first loss of the season.

STILL TOP DOGS - Despite dropping the series to Reading last week, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division in the Eastern League. They have a 0.5 game lead on the second-place Somerset Patriots while the Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 2.5 games behind Portland. The Reading Fightin Phils put themselves into contention last week and are just 3.0 games out of first place. The Sea Dogs will face Somerset, Hartford, New Hampshire and Binghamton in the final month of the season.

CLOSE GAMES ALL WEEK - Reading and Portland played a handful of close games last week. There were two one-run games, one two-run game, and one three-run game. The Sea Dogs lost both of the one-run games but won both of the two-run and three-run games. The Fightin Phils outscored the Sea Dogs 27-16 through the series.

TROUBLE CLOSING OUT INNINGS - The Fightin Phils scored 27 runs last week against the Sea Dogs in six games. 23 of those runs came across with at least one out while 13 were scored with two outs.

EXTRA BASE MACHINE - Ceddanne Rafaela has the eighth-most amount of extra base hits through all levels of Minor League Baseball with 57 and continues to lead the Red Sox organization in that category.

SPEAKING OF LEADERS - David Hamilton continues to lead all teams at the Double-A level with 54 stolen bases. He has the second-most stolen bases in Portland's franchise history behind Julio Ramirez who had 64 stolen bases in 1999.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 23, 2010 - Nate Spears knocked in a season-high six runs in Portland's 10-5 win in Harrisburg. Spears hit two homers and drove in 5 runs in his first two at-bats. Anthony Rizzo clubbed a three-run double in the fourth.

PITCHING MATCHUP - Brian Van Belle will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on August 17th at Reading. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking two and striking out two. Van Belle gave up one home run. He has faced the Yard Goats once on July 31st at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Van Belle pitched 5.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out nine and gave up two home runs. He did not allow a walk.

