Six-Run Fifth Propels Ponies to Series Opening Victory over Fightins

August 23, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-29 ,44-70), led by a six-run fifth inning, defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 8-6 in the series opener Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies initially fell behind 3-0 and didn't get their first baserunner on until a Rowdey Jordan double with one out in the fourth. In the fifth, they broke through against Noah Skirrow (5-8). The first six hitters reached, with Hayden Senger's two-run single cutting the Fightins lead to 3-2. A passed ball tied the game at three and Nic Gaddis RBI single put the Ponies on top 4-3. Later in the frame, Jake Mangum's two-run single extended the lead to 6-3.

Mangum, joining the Ponies after a rehab stint, added a solo home run in the seventh to left center, his second of the year. He finished 2-5 with three RBI. Ronny Mauricio tacked on an RBI single in the eighth to give the Ponies an 8-4 lead.

Manny Alvarez (3-3) in his first appearance with Binghamton earned the win. Antonio Santos allowed just one hit over three scoreless frames in relief. Tony Dibrell allowed three hits and three runs over three and two thirds innings in the start against Reading (23-23, 52-63)

The two teams continue their series on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:00 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 6:45 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Mauricio, Senger, and Gaddis each had multi-hit games...Gaddis has an RBI in back-to-back games...The Ponies are now 9-4 against Reading this year and 5-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium...Binghamton is 4-3 overall on this current 12-game road trip.

