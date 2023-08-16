August 16, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 16, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LONG BALL LIFTS SEA DOGS OVER PONIES IN GAME ONE The Sea Dogs took game one of the series last night, 9-6 over the Rumble Ponies. Portland hit three consecutive doubles in the top of the third to ignite the scoring. Alex Binelas reached with a leadoff double (16) before an RBI double from Corey Rosier (19) brought Binelas home. Bonaci doubled (3) to score Rosier and Portland led 2-0. Dearden came to the plate and blasted his sixth homer of the season to right center field and the two-run shot put Portland up 4-0. The Sea Dogs continued the scoring in the top of the fourth after back-to-back bases loaded walks drawn by Dearden and Yorke extended the 6-0 lead. Binghamton cut the Portland lead in half in the bottom of the fifth after a three RBI triple from Rowdey Jordan made it 6-3 Portland. In the top of the sixth, Dearden hit an RBI single before a two-run blast off the bat of Nick Yorke extended the lead. The shot to center field marked his thirteenth of the season and Portland led 9-3. Binghamton plated one in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI double from Hayden Senger. Agustin Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the seventh but Portland held the 9-5 lead. Drew Gilbert launched a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth but Portland held on to a three-run lead.

MOMENTUM IN MAINE Brainer Bonaci has recorded a hit in every game since his promotion to Double-A last week. Throughout his six-game hit streak, Bonaci has collected eight hits including three doubles and a home run. In Double-A so far, Bonaci is sporting a .348 batting average along with a .483 OBP after going 8-for-23 with six walks. He has only struck out four times.

YORKE CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Nick Yorke is currently riding an eight-game on base streak. He is 10-for-35 (.286) with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in that span. In his last eight games, he owns a .359 OBP.

A LOOK AT THE PONIES The Sea Dogs are in Binghamton, New York to face the Rumble Ponies for a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies are currently in third place of the Northeast Division, 1.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. Binghamton has benefited from trade deadline moves, adding middle infielder Luisangel Acuna and outfielder Drew Gilbert, now the top two prospects in the Mets system.

FIGHT TO THE FINISH The Northeast Division of the Eastern League includes five teams all within 3.0 games of each other in the standings. The Somerset Patriots are currently leading the way, 2.0 games ahead of the Sea Dogs The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats are tied for third place, 2.5 games behind Somerset while the Reading Fightin Phils are 3.0 games out of first place. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 6.0 games out of first place in the division.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 16, 2008 - T.J. Large fanned Marvin Lowrance with the bases-loaded and two outs, earning his first Double-A save and helping Portland in their 6-5 victory over Harrisburg on Saturday night. Large fell behind Lowrance 3-0 but got Lowrance swinging after pinch-hitter Garrett Guzman walked on four pitches.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins is scheduled to start for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on August 10th against the Hartford Yard Goats and allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four across 5.2 innings. He has received three consecutive losing decisions. Dobbins has faced the Rumble Ponies once this season. On July 6th, he tossed 5.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and striking out season-high 10 hitters.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.