Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Richmond

August 16, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) play game two of their six-game series tonight at the Diamond in Richmond. The Senators and Flying Squirrels are playing for fourth and final time this season. Richmond leads the season series 9-7. Overall Harrisburg is 52-56 and Richmond is 55-54.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: LH DJ Herz takes the ball for the Senators tonight. He's 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in 2 starts with Harrisburg. Overall this season, Herz is 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA in 16 games, all starts with Tennessee and Harrisburg. He's opposed by LH John Michael Bertrand who is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 5 starts with Richmond. This is third level this season he's pitched at in the Giants org. He was 4-0, 2.65 ERA in San Jose and 5-2, 2.92 ERA in Eugene.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators opened their most important series since 2019 with a 5-4 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at the Diamond in Richmond. Richmond scored three times in the first inning on the first of two home runs by Shane Matheny. Richmond led 4-0 when James Wood hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Matheny's second home run made it 5-1 Richmond. The Senators loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning, then scored three runs when Frankie Tostado reached on a three-base error, but he was left at third base to end the game.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game at Richmond, the Senators return home for their penultimate home series against the Reading Fightin Phils. After the series with Reading they travel to Binghamton & Altoona. The Sens finish the season at home vs Bowie. Including tonight, the Senators have 29 games remaining this season.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 55 players (28 pitchers & 27 position players). They've had 21 players make their double-A debut. There are 17 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has eight players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 INF Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #17 LHP DJ Herz; #20 INF Trey Lipscomb; #23 C Israel Pineda and #24 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

IN THE NATS ORGANIZATION: Rochester (53-59) and Buffalo were rained out... Wilmington (43-64) lost at Aberdeen 8-6... Fredericksburg (50-55) beat Augusta 13-5.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 2005: Left-hander David Maust tosses a three-hitter as the Senators beat Bowie 1-0 before a crowd of 3,374 on City Island. Cristian Guerrero drives in the game's only run with a bases-loaded groundout in the second inning.

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

1. Jacob Young, LF 2. Robert Hassell III, RF 3. Trey Lipscomb, DH 4. James Wood, CF 5. Brady House, 3B 6. Frankie Tostado, 1B 7. Israel Pineda, C 8. Lucius Fox, SS 9. JT Arruda, 2B SP. LH DJ Herz

