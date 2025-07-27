Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream hand the Minnesota Lynx their first home loss of the season

FINAL: 90-86, ATL.

Brittney Griner led the way with 22 PTS, 4 REB, & 3 AST, while Jordin Canada chipped in 18 PTS, 4 REB, & 3 AST!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.