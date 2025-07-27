Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025
July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream hand the Minnesota Lynx their first home loss of the season
FINAL: 90-86, ATL.
Brittney Griner led the way with 22 PTS, 4 REB, & 3 AST, while Jordin Canada chipped in 18 PTS, 4 REB, & 3 AST!
#WelcometotheW
#WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
